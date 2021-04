As a big fan of both the Oscars hullabaloo and my mother, in that order (I just read that to her and she said, “In THAT order? I spent a week doing this!”), I was very excited when she and I decided to watch all of the 2021 Best Picture nominees and score them.

My mom, Nancy, is a cool mom. She graduated from law school at 23, she speaks French, and she loves the song “S&M” by Rihanna.

I, on the other hand, am 21 years old and just ate a banana with peanut butter at 2:45 a.m.