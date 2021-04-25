My Mom And I Watched The Oscars Best Editing Nominations

Our ratings for Best Editing:

Nancy: The cuts were great. The editing added to the audience’s experience for ourselves of the father’s dementia because it accomplished its mission of keeping us off balance and unsure about what was going on. Rating: 8/10

Hope: In ten years, I won’t be like, “Hey, remember how well The Father was edited?”, but I don’t think it could have been any more effective. I was always overarchingly confused while knowing exactly what was happening from scene to scene. Rating: 8/10