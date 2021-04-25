Motivated by Elon Musk, Trader Becomes DOGE Millionaire By CoinQuora



Motivated by Elon Musk, Trader Becomes DOGE Millionaire



Glauber Contessoto is now a Dogecoin millionaire after investing over $180K on February 5.

Contessoto said that Elon Musk’s consistent tweet about DOGE motivated him.

Contessoto believes Dogecoin can build him a “generational wealth”.

Trader Glauber Contessoto has shared how he has eventually become a Dogecoin (DOGE) millionaire a couple of months ago in an interview.

In the online interview, Contessoto said that he took his time and learned all about DOGE via Reddit.

Without any delay, after knowing all the pros and cons of DOGE, Contessoto invested over $180,000 on February 5. As per him, not his learning alone, he also got motivated by how Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk has consistently shared a positive tweet about Dogecoin.

Contessoto said,

“A reason why I put my savings into dogecoin is because of Elon Musk… I think the guy is a genius.

Of note, Contessoto invested his $180,000 at the time when DOGE was tr…

