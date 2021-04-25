Moderating U.S. Yields Offset Renewed Virus Spread: EM Review

Article content (Bloomberg) — Emerging-market currencies and stocks posted a weekly gain as easing Treasury yields offset concerns over a renewed surge in virus cases. Better-than-expected economic data from the U.S. and South Korea also boosted sentiment. Bonds headed for a third weekly advance. The following is a roundup of key emerging-market news for the week through April 23: Highlights: Treasury yields dropped after U.S. President Joe Biden proposed raising the capital gains tax rate. Benchmark 10-year yields are now more than 20 basis points below their March highsSouth Korea’s early trade report showed exports surging in April, buoyed by a recovery of global commerce.Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly fellRussia said it will begin pulling thousands of troops back from areas near the Ukrainian border in a step that could calm strains with the West that have climbed in recent weeksA renewed surge in Covid-19 infections is threatening to further divide the world economy between the rich and poor, potentially damaging overall global growthMounting pressures have long been a scourge eroding the appeal of developing-market bonds and currencies. Now, data across the world is flashing warning signs again

Article content Asia: China sought to allay fears it wants to topple the dollar as the world’s main reserve currency as Beijing makes bigger strides in creating its own digital yuanChinese leader Xi Jinping accepted an invitation from President Biden to join a summit on climate change, one area where the two countries are cooperating despite frosty ties on other issuesIndia saw the world’s biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases ever as a ferocious new wave grips the country, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums and prompting frantic cries for help on social mediaIndonesia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and cut its outlook for economic growth, as it seeks to support an uneven recovery as foreign outflows pressure the country’s currencySoutheast Asia’s biggest predominantly Muslim nations are tightening movement restrictions to avert a possible surge in Covid-19 infections around the Ramadan holidays. EMEA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities used $165 billion of central bank foreign-currency reserves to weather developments in 2019 and 2020, and may use them “again when needed.Turkish lira fell as much as 1% to 8.4050 per dollar Friday afternoon in New York, the weakest level since March 30, after a report that President Biden told Erdogan that he will call the Armenian Massacre a genocideSaudi Aramco is conducting a strategic review of its upstream business, in a move that could potentially see the state-owned firm bring in external investors to some of its oil and gas assets, people with knowledge of the matter saidThe Bank of Russia unexpectedly raised its key rate by 50 basis points and signaled more tightening as ruble volatility amid a deepening standoff with the West contributed to inflation risksIdriss Deby, who ruled Chad for 30 years, died shortly after securing a sixth term as president, and a military council headed by his son immediately assumed power