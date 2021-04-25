Microsoft Excel skills can open the door to promotion opportunities

Article content

With high unemployment rates and stiff competition for each vacancy, being good at your job isn’t enough. You need to excel … and Excel. You can stand out above the rest and mastering this popular spreadsheet program could give you that extra advantage to land you the position, or have you moving up the ladder in your current one.

The undisputed powerhouse of the spreadsheet world, Excel goes far beyond data collection and mathematical functions. You probably know some of the basics already, and have come to appreciate just how much faster and more efficient Excel can make tasks like budgeting, sorting data and creating tables. But if you really want to shine, you need to buff up your spreadsheet knowledge and unleash the power that Excel has to offer.

Studies have shown that more than 10 per cent of our working lives are spent spreadsheeting and for those working in research and development or finance, it’s more like 30 per cent, or 2.5 hours a day. By becoming skilled at some of the higher levels of functions built into Excel such as pivot tables, macros and v-lookup, not only could you save yourself (and your company) valuable time, but your output will be more precise and accurate. Load up your spreadsheet with complicated calculations, intricate formulae and show-stopping charts, and not only will you impress those who need impressing, but you’ll make it look easy.