Microsoft Excel skills can open the door to promotion opportunities

Master this program and up your earning potential
Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.
Article content
This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.
With high unemployment rates and stiff competition for each vacancy, being good at your job isn’t enough. You need to excel … and Excel. You can stand out above the rest and mastering this popular spreadsheet program could give you that extra advantage to land you the position, or have you moving up the ladder in your current one.
The undisputed powerhouse of the spreadsheet world, Excel goes far beyond data collection and mathematical functions. You probably know some of the basics already, and have come to appreciate just how much faster and more efficient Excel can make tasks like budgeting, sorting data and creating tables. But if you really want to shine, you need to buff up your spreadsheet knowledge and unleash the power that Excel has to offer.
Studies have shown that more than 10 per cent of our working lives are spent spreadsheeting and for those working in research and development or finance, it’s more like 30 per cent, or 2.5 hours a day. By becoming skilled at some of the higher levels of functions built into Excel such as pivot tables, macros and v-lookup, not only could you save yourself (and your company) valuable time, but your output will be more precise and accurate. Load up your spreadsheet with complicated calculations, intricate formulae and show-stopping charts, and not only will you impress those who need impressing, but you’ll make it look easy.
Article content
Used and trusted by some of the world’s leading companies including Microsoft, Facebook, HSBC and KPMG, eLearnExcel is your gateway to greater employment opportunities. From the basics to the complex, you will be offered instruction and hands-on training that will have your knowledge of the program rise above the majority of users out there. Take it from this satisfied client: “Over the last 20 years I have taken several Excel courses and I have learned more from this course than any of the others!”