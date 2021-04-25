Mariah Disses “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” Performance

With all due respect, Mariah, you’re wrong!
If you’ve ever read one of my posts or seen my Twitter or met me, you know that I am a die-hard, unbreakable Mariah Carey fan. For life.
Anyway, this week, Mariah hosted a Twitter Spaces talk, a new feature where a group of users can have audio conversations with each other.
During the conversation, a fan brought up Mariah’s performance of “If Only You Knew/Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” a tribute to Patti LaBelle at the 1998 Essence Music Awards. The fan said it was one of their favorites.
“I didn’t go so great on that,” Mariah said. “I need to watch it again, you guys.”
Are you kidding me? With all due respect, because you are the queen, YOU ARE SO WRONG. That is one of the best, most beautiful renditions EVER.
Mariah’s Butterfly-era husky, buttery tone mixed with the unparalleled melismatic runs made that performance untouchable.
And Patti LaBelle LOVED it, too:
Turns out, I wasn’t alone in being truly upset by Mariah’s statement:
Ugh, even the best of the best have lapses in judgement, Mariah. BECAUSE LET’S BE REAL — this performance was perfection.
And you should make it up to us by giving us a 2021 updated version of this medley soon 😉 That’s all. LYM, bye!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!