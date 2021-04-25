Leaked Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU shown mining Ether at 118 Mh/s By Cointelegraph

Leaked Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU shown mining Ether at 118 Mh/s
Nvidia’s RTX 30 series of graphics cards have been subject to unending speculation, rumors and even ridicule since the firm first announced it would ship its latest GPU’s with a built-in Ether (ETH) mining limiter.
A series of missteps saw the mining limiter on Nvidia’s RTX 3060 card first undone by crafty hackers and then completely removed by one of Nvidia’s own driver updates.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.