LaKeith Stanfield Looked Incredible In YSL At The Oscars

The Judas and the Black Messiah actor, who was up for Best Supporting Actor, stepped out in a head-to-toe YSL look.
Not only was his custom buttoned jumpsuit serving major ’70s vibes, but it was also inspired by a look from Saint Laurent‘s women’s Spring 2021 collection.
“We’re always quite playful and you can definitely expect that there will be a similar sense of playfulness but at the same time, being very conscious of the fact that this is a difficult time for many,” LaKeith’s stylist Julie Ragolia told E! News.
She added, “There’s this constant balance between being respectful to the times and yet being celebratory of a very dynamic, interesting wonderful moment for him.”
And once LaKeith made his statement on the red carpet, he was pretty much ready to head home.
“Pulled up to the Oscars lookin like your uncle but since it’s a dry bar I’m going back home. Good luck to the nominees tho!” LaKeith wrote on his Instagram.
And while LaKeith may have stuck around for a little bit longer than that, his red carpet look was really all that I needed to see.
