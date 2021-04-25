Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Platonic Co-Parents

They’re still good friends.
The on-and-off couple often keep fans guessing about their relationship status and as of right now, the duo are reportedly off.
According to a E! News, Kylie and Travis are simply “good friends” and have a “great co-parenting relationship,” but nothing more.
While Travis has reportedly been spending a lot of time at Kylie’s home, it’s all a part of looking out for Stormi.
“Kylie and Travis have a good thing going right now. Kylie wants Stormi to have both parents around and values the family time they have,” a source told the outlet.
Earlier this year, Travis gushed about his daughter has changed his life.
“Fatherhood influences my job…It’s a major inspiration, you know what I’m saying? Especially Storm, she’s just acting like a kid. She’s always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast,” Travis told i-D.
It sounds like no matter what happens between Kylie and Travis, they’re always going to put Stormi first in all that they do!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!