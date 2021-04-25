Kim Kardashian and Julianne Moore Left Heartbroken by Designer Alber Elbaz’s Death

Instagram

Katie Holmes, Helena Christensen and Sarah Jessica Parker are also among the celebrities offering their tribute to the late fashion mogul, who died from COVID-19.

Kim Kardashian and Julianne Moore were left heartbroken by the death of Alber Elbaz. Upon learning the designer died from COVID-19, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and the “Still Alice” actress took to their respective social media accounts to express their grief.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, April 25, the 40-year-old unveiled some pictures of her with the fashion mogul. She began her caption, “Sweet @alberelbaz8 When I heard the news of his passing today my heart broke. My first time to Paris I was surprised with a lunch with Alber and I almost fainted when he walked in. He was the most warm and welcoming.”

“Alber dressed me for my first Vogue cover and gifted me with the cover dress to hold onto that memory forever. Then Alber and Lanvin dressed me to the first Met Ball I was invited to on my own,” the reality star added. “Our fittings were filled with laughs and hugs! What a sweet soul. I will cherish all of our memories forever.”

<br />

Julianne, meanwhile, shared a photo of her with Alber on her own Instagram page. “So shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Alber Elbaz, a man who’s immense talent was only surpassed by his exceptional kindness. Here we are at one of his shows in Paris – not pictured is my sister Valerie who Alber dressed as well and who he called a bombshell and said ‘that is how my dress should be worn’,” she captioned it. “I am only one of the thousands who will miss him and were so profoundly touched by his work but more importantly his very being.”

<br />

Also mourning Alber’s passing was Katie Holmes. She wrote on the photo-sharing platform, “He was so very kind to my daughter and me. And full of joy. He made people feel so special. I am so grateful to have had the experiences I did have with him. May he Rest In Peace. alber elbaz.” Model Helena Christensen, on the other hand, commented on Lanvin’s latest post, “So sad this – you looked amazingly beautiful in all his creations.”

<br />

<br />

Sarah Jessica Parker additionally let out an image of gifts from Alber. “A tiny portion of keepsakes I have kept from @alberelbaz8,” she wrote in the caption. “He always left little notes inside parcels. I have saved these and every box, container and pin he ever sent my way. And more importantly, innumerable memories. Treasures ever more so dear. @alberelbaz8 inspired, loved and brought joy to every occasion. Godspeed and RIP.”

<br />

Alber passed away at the age of 59 on Saturday, April 24 in Paris, France. His death was confirmed by Johann Rupert, chairman of Richemont, a company backing Alber’s brand.