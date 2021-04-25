Joe Jonas Is Sorry For Calling Frankie Bonus Jonas

The three siblings apologized to their younger brother, Frankie Jonas, for calling him the “Bonus Jonas” after he told them how much he hated it.
“I refused to call Frankie, ‘Bonus Jonas’ after he opened up to me about how that was hurtful to him,” Joe explained to Bustle.
“It completely makes sense,” he continued. “And we’ve had lengthy conversations and apologies behind closed doors that showcased my understanding and respect for his wishes.”
“I think to feel like you are second, third, or fourth-best from something is unfair,” Joe added. “We are all equals.”
He said he joined Twitter at age 12 to see the mean comments that people were writing about him being this “mascot-like” sort of character.
“It really became a serious issue for me. A lot of that perpetuated the idea that I was just this meme.”
“I was this joke,” Frankie explained. “And my entire identity to people was ‘adjacent,’ which really affected myself and the way that I thought about the world and the way I felt about myself.”
“I wanted to run away from everything,” he added.
Eventually, Frankie decided that he would do “everything [he] could to get back to that normal life that [he] thought [he had] watched die.”
And getting an apology from his older brothers seems like a great place to start.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!