Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Step Out Together for Dinner for First Time After Split

Less than two weeks after going public with their breakup, the ‘Let’s Get Loud’ hitmaker and her former athlete fiance are reported to have enjoyed a get-together at a luxury hotel in Los Angeles.

It seems that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are not completely over each other just yet. Less than two weeks after going public with their breakup, the “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker and her former fiance were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles.

Revealing the 51-year-old singer’s reunion with the former MLB star was Page Six. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the duo dined at the Hotel Bel-Air on Sunday, April 25. It was the same spot where they went on their first date in 2017, which is near one of her houses.

Meanwhile, a separate source spilled to E! News, “Alex flew out to L.A. on Thursday night to see Jennifer.” The source continued, “He doesn’t want to give up on their relationship and is willing to do whatever he has to do. He spent two nights with her trying to work things out.”

“He keeps trying to show her how serious he is and how much he loves her. But she still feels that their issues can’t be resolved and that they should move on. He headed back to Miami alone on Saturday morning,” the insider went on. “He doesn’t want to give up, but she is adamant about moving on.”

Jennifer and Alex announced their split on April 15. They told “Today” in a statement, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so… We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.”

Despite the split, the “Shotgun Wedding” actress apparently still has love for her ex’s family. On April 21, she offered a birthday tribute to his 13-year-old daughter Ella Bella on Instagram Story. Putting out a black-and-white picture of her hugging the young girl, she raved, “Happy birthday Ella Bella.”

The similar snap was also used by Alex in his own video tribute shared on Instagram. He additionally unveiled another photo of Jennifer and Ella in which they could be seen sitting next to each other. He gushed in the caption, “13. Wow. That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it’s even more special than ever. I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!”