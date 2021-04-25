Italian Singer Milva Died at Her Home at 81

WENN

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini confirms the passing of the performer, who enjoyed huge success throughout the 1960s and ’70s, describing her as ‘one of the strongest interpreters of Italian songs.’

Beloved Italian singer and TV personality Milva has died, aged 81.

The entertainer passed away at her home in Milan on Saturday, April 24, Italy’s Culture Minister, Dario Franceschini, confirmed in a statement, in which he honored her as “one of the strongest interpreters of Italian songs.”

Born Maria Ilva Biocalti, the performer enjoyed huge success throughout the 1960s and ’70s, and worked with renowned composers like Ennio Morricone, Franco Battiato and Vangelis.

She also starred in Bertolt Brecht plays and operas by Luciano Berio, travelling the world to take the stage at iconic venues like Milan’s La Scala, the Paris Opera in France and London’s Royal Albert Hall, while one of her biggest hits was “Alexander Platz”, which was all about finding love in Berlin during the Cold War.

Nicknamed La Rossa (The Redhead) as a nod to her fiery hair, Milva also dabbled in work onscreen, including appearing in Carlo Lizzani’s “Celluloide” in 1996.

She retired in 2010 to live with her daughter, Martina Corgnati, her only child from her marriage to TV director Maurizio Corgnati. He died in 1992.

Throughout her career, Milva was honored with a string of top titles, including being appointed a Commander of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, and receiving France’s prestigious Legion of Honour, as well as the Order of Arts and Letters.

Paying tribute to the veteran entertainer, Italian President Sergio Mattarella called her a “cultured, sensitive and versatile interpreter, much appreciated abroad.”

A cause of Milva’s death has not been made public, but the Piccolo Theater Strehler in Milan announced that it would host a wake for her on Tuesday, April 27 in its foyer. In its Facebook tribute post for her, the theater described her as an “indominable, sensitive, passionate woman, an artist all heart and voice.”