Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.11% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.11%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nova (TASE:), which rose 3.37% or 1030 points to trade at 31550 at the close. Meanwhile, Matrix (TASE:) added 2.47% or 203 points to end at 8421 and Maytronics (TASE:) was up 2.42% or 159 points to 6716 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perrigo (TASE:), which fell 2.38% or 330 points to trade at 13550 at the close. OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) declined 1.84% or 26 points to end at 1384 and Melisron (TASE:) was down 1.72% or 340 points to 19410.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 265 to 173 and 27 ended unchanged.

Shares in Maytronics (TASE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.42% or 159 to 6716.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 1.01% or 0.62 to $62.05 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $65.42 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.29% or 5.25 to trade at $1776.75 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.18% to 3.2513, while EUR/ILS rose 0.51% to 3.9333.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.57% at 90.797.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR