Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.11% By Investing.com



Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.11%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nova (TASE:), which rose 3.37% or 1030 points to trade at 31550 at the close. Meanwhile, Matrix (TASE:) added 2.47% or 203 points to end at 8421 and Maytronics (TASE:) was up 2.42% or 159 points to 6716 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perrigo (TASE:), which fell 2.38% or 330 points to trade at 13550 at the close. OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) declined 1.84% or 26 points to end at 1384 and Melisron (TASE:) was down 1.72% or 340 points to 19410.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 265 to 173 and 27 ended unchanged.

Shares in Maytronics (TASE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.42% or 159 to 6716.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 1.01% or 0.62 to $62.05 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $65.42 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.29% or 5.25 to trade at $1776.75 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.18% to 3.2513, while EUR/ILS rose 0.51% to 3.9333.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.57% at 90.797.