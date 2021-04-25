Iran Says U.S. Must Lift Sanctions From 1,500 to Fix Deal

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. must remove sanctions designations for some 1,500 individuals as part of efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said in an interview with the state-run ICANA news agency.

Araghchi didn’t give more details but Sunday’s comments are in line with Iran’s demands that the U.S. lift both the sanctions it reimposed on the Islamic Republic after then President Donald Trump abandoned the landmark agreement and hundreds of more penalties added by his administration.

Diplomats will convene in Vienna for a third consecutive week from Monday to try to salvage Iran’s nuclear accord with world powers as time runs down on an interim monitoring agreement between Tehran and United Nations inspectors at the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Araghchi’s comments followed a meeting he had with Iran’s majority-hardline parliament about progress in the talks. Many lawmakers oppose President Hassan Rouhani’s efforts to resurrect the deal and have tried to influence the negotiations. Arghchi didn’t comment about the outcome of that meeting.