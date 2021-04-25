Hodler’s Digest, April 18–24 By Cointelegraph

Is the bull run over? BTC loses $50,000 as transaction fees surge: Hodler’s Digest, April 18–24

tumbles 10% in 12 hours and falls below $50,000 for first time since March

Things were looking markedly bearish for Bitcoin following last weekends swift and sudden correction, which caused Bitcoin to crash by 20% in a single hour.

Within minutes last Sunday, $60,000 became a distant memory with bulls forced to defend $55,000 instead. BTCs prized $1-trillion market cap was also lost, and at one point, dominance sunk below 50% a milestone that hasnt been seen since 2018.

PlanB speculates that Bitcoins price fall doesnt mean the end

Bitcoin transaction fees in U.S. dollars near all-time highs

Bitcoin incentivises renewable energy, agree Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey

Tether is listing on Coinbase Pro

Guggenheim CIO repeats $20,000 Bitcoin price forecast as BTC doubles since last warning

Not so safe? SafeMoons parabolic rally isnt sustainable, traders warn

Another U.K. bank serves anti-crypto notice to customers

Governments can stop Bitcoin by shutting down mining, says Electric Capital exec

Satoshi Nakamoto saves the world in an NFT-enabled comic book series

DOGE out of control? Social media and whales sway Dogecoin price action

One week of COIN: How Coinbases Nasdaq listing is shaping up so far

