Gold ticks up as dollar stays on back foot

Gold prices inched higher on Monday,

helped by a soft dollar ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy

meeting this week, while palladium held below a record peak

scaled last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,779.36 per ounce by

0127 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,780.10 per

ounce.

* Palladium was up 0.1% at $2,857.01 per ounce. It

back foohad hit a record high of $2,925.14 on Friday.

* The dollar index nursed losses against its rivals,

making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

* U.S. factory activity powered ahead in early April, while

retail sales jumped to a record in March and hiring accelerated.

* Investors poured $16.4 billion into global bond funds and

$14.9 billion into money market funds in the week ended April

21, according to Refinitiv Lipper data, as concerns about a

global rise in COVID-19 cases prompted moves towards safer

assets.

* A partnership between miners Newmont and Barrick in Chile

said on Friday it would work with local communities to boost

development of its Norte Abierto gold-copper project despite a

setback in the courts this week.

* Speculators raised their bullish positions in COMEX gold

in the week to April 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading