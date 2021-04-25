German election campaign heats up with attacks and accusations

Article content

BERLIN — Germany’s Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday the opposition Greens candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, lacked political experience, describing himself as better placed to lead Europe’s largest economy after a Sept. 26 election.

Scholz’s comments show how the German election campaign is heating up more than five months ahead of the actual vote, which could also be seen in continued attacks on conservative candidate Armin Laschet from his Bavarian rival Markus Soeder.

The Greens said last week Baerbock would run to become chancellor, the first time the left-leaning ecologist party has sought the top job in its 40-year history.

Support for the Greens has surged over the past year to within a few points of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives. Two recent polls show the Greens overtaking the conservative CDU/CSU alliance.

Scholz, 62, running for his center-left Social Democrats, the junior partner in Merkel’s ruling coalition, said the race was open despite his party trailing in third place in polls.

“Germany is one of the world’s biggest and most successful industrial countries. It should be run by someone who has experience in governing, who not only wants to govern, but can actually do it,” Scholz told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.