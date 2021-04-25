Four arrested after Turkish exchange Vebitcoin closes its doors By Cointelegraph

Four arrested after Turkish exchange Vebitcoin closes its doors
As a countrywide cryptocurrency ban looms, multiple Turkish exchanges have now come under investigation with four employees of the recently-shuttered Vebitcoin exchange arrested this morning for allegations of fraud.
Last night, Vebitcoin announced it would be ceasing operations in a short statement posted on its website, claiming that unspecified financial strain led to the decision — possibly caused by an unusually high number of withdrawals leading up to Turkey’s forthcoming cryptocurrency ban.
