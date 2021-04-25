EU Eyes New Pollution-Cutting Trading System for Cars, Buildings

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Europe’s car and construction sectors could face rising costs if they fail to substantially reduce their carbon footprint.

European Union leaders will gather in Brussels for a special session on May 25 to discuss how to achieve the bloc’s collective 2030 target of cutting harmful greenhouse emissions by at least 55% compared to 1990 levels. Binding national targets are among the sticking points.

The EU’s executive arm is mulling creating an additional system of pollution-cutting incentives known as emissions trading for buildings and road transport, according to a document distributed to diplomats in Brussels before the summit. The aim of this new program would be to provide “an additional incentive to actors in these sectors to take additional action, thereby contributing to emission reductions in all member states.”

The April 23 memo doesn’t say whether drivers and home owners, or the car industry and construction companies, which will be on the hook to purchase permits for their emissions.

The planned gradual introduction of tailor-made greenhouse-gas trading systems for housing and transport would come on top of carbon caps for utilities and manufacturers in the existing EU Emissions Trading System. It would not interfere with the carbon price in the current ETS, the commission said.