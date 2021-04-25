Ethernity Chain to Partner With Chainlink for aNFT Security By CoinQuora

Ethernity Chain to Partner With Chainlink for aNFT Security
- Ethernity Chain announced an upcoming partnership with Chainlink.
- Ethernity will use Chainlink’s VRF and price feed to secure exchange rates for its aNFTs.
Chainlink (LINK) has announced through a tweet that it will form a partnership with Ethernity Chain. This partnership will aim to offer provably fair minting and exchange rates for what they call authenticated non-fungible tokens (aNFTs).
.@EthernityChain will use #Chainlink VRF & Price Feeds to provide provably fair minting & exchange rates for its Authenticated #NFT platform. aNFTs are designed by globally recognized artists and creators, with a portion of sales going to charitable causes.https://t.co/GUjHItDO7d
— Chainlink – Officia…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
