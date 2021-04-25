Ethereum Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Ethereum Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $2,467.56 by 22:03 (02:03 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.20% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 1.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $283.32B, or 14.68% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $290.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,305.97 to $2,467.56 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 8.62%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $35.85B or 25.25% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,057.9973 to $2,642.9900 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 6.64% from its all-time high of $2,642.99 set on April 22.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $52,386.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.40% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $533.11 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.70%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $970.42B or 50.28% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $81.24B or 4.21% of the total cryptocurrency market value.