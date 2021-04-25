Eth2 is neutral infrastructure for our financial future By Cointelegraph



Eth2 is neutral infrastructure for our financial future



We are in an unprecedented period of social, political and economic turmoil. As the decentralized financial infrastructure powering billions of dollars of value and building thousands of companies grows, we need to recognize instability around us. The systems, protocols and incentives we create now can be less susceptible to censorship, government overreach and misinformation.

2.0’s design has a number of attractive attributes that make it exceptionally well-positioned to reliably operate through the choppy waters ahead as a neutral infrastructure, not as a biased platform. Individuals, enterprises and governments can be confident that Ethereum 2.0 will continue functioning in the instance of individual or state-actor level attacks. It is a solid foundation on which to build economic and financial infrastructure.

Viktor Bunin leads protocol operations at Bison Trails, a blockchain infrastructure provider recently acquired by Coinbase. He previously worked at ConsenSys, a crypto venture studio, where he advised clients on blockchain strategy and designed economic incentives for network stakeholders. Viktor believes the community is the killer feature and helped organize ETHDenver, ETHNewYork, Lightning Summit and other gatherings.

