EOS Falls 12% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Falls 12% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $4.6288 by 17:43 (21:43 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 11.56% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 3.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $4.6582B, or 0.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.6288 to $5.4517 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 29.35%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.7735B or 1.53% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.4784 to $7.4914 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 79.86% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $47,351.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.87% on the day.

was trading at $2,169.91 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 4.92%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $896.1645B or 50.41% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $255.6676B or 14.38% of the total cryptocurrency market value.