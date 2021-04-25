Emerald Fennell Directed Promising Young Woman In 23 Days

When asked on the red carpet about some of the “feedback” on the film that has “stayed” with her, she said, “We made this movie in 23 days… We never expected it to get to this stage — I think what’s been so moving is people’s candor and the conversations it’s opened up for lots of people.”



Pool / Getty Images

Promising Young Woman is about a former med student who plots revenge on the men who brutally assaulted her best friend, while simultaneously trying to find a way to come to terms with her own grief.