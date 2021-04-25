Emerald Fennell and Daniel Kaluuya Among Early Winners

WENN/Lia Toby/Avalon

The ‘Promising Young Woman’ director/screenwriter picks up Best Original Screenplay while the ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ actor takes home Best Supporting Actor.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards officially kicked off following an intimate red carpet and a pre-show which showcased the Best Original Song nominees.

The first winner of the night was “Promising Young Woman“. Emerald Fennell won Best Original Screenplay for her script, beating the scribes from “Judas and the Black Messiah“, “Minari“, “Sound of Metal“, and “The Trial of the Chicago 7“.

The second prize went to “The Father” screenwriters for Best Adapted Screenplay. The big screen adaptation of 2012 play called “Le Pere” beat “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm“, “Nomadland“, “One Night in Miami…“, and “The White Tiger“.

Next, “Another Round” from Denmark took home the title of Best International Feature Film. It won the prize following a stiff competition with “Better Days” (Hong Kong), “Collective” (Romania), “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia), and “Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Afterwards, Daniel Kaluuya was announced as the winner of Best Supporting Actor for his onscreen performance in “Judas and the Black Messiah“. In his acceptance speech, he gave his co-star and fellow nominee LaKeith Stanfield a shout-out.

He additionally paid tribute to Fred Hampton, the slain victim he portrayed in the true-story movie, “What a man. What a man. How blessed we are we lived in a lifetime where he existed.”

Meanwhile, Regina King, whose directorial debut “One Night in Miami” received three nominations, started the star-studded event with a nod to Derek Chauvin verdict over George Floyd‘s death. “I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I might have traded my heels for marching boots,” she said.

The event was maskless but the guests were seated in socially distanced booths. The “Watchmen” actress assured audience that everyone was tested and many were vaccinated, but some guests were still uncomfortable and preferred to keep their masks. Those covering their faces included Zendaya Coleman and Frances McDormand.