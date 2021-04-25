Dollar grinds lower on bets U.S. tapering remains distant

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar edged lower on Monday

amid speculation that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome

Powell will shun talk of tapering bond purchases at a policy

meeting this week.

The euro rose to a near two-month high against the greenback

before data later on Monday forecast to show an improvement in

German business sentiment, which would bolster hopes for a

brighter economic outlook.

Powell is likely to face questions over whether an improving

labor market and rising coronavirus vaccinations warrant a

withdrawal of monetary easing, but most analysts expect him to

say such talk is premature, which would put downward pressure on

Treasury yields and the dollar.

“The dollar is likely to continue to trend lower in line

with the gathering momentum in the world economy,” analysts at

Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a research note.

“We expect the Fed policy meeting to be a non-event for the

dollar. The U.S. economy is a long way from meeting the

‘substantial further progress’ threshold for the Fed to taper

its asset purchases.”

The dollar stood at 107.75 yen, close to its lowest

since March 4.

The euro rose to $1.2110, adding to gains made on

Friday after positive data on European services and