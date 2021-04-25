Copper marches towards 10-year high on weaker dollar, supply concerns

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices rose on Monday, eyeing their highest level in nearly 10 years, as a weakening dollar and supply concerns in top producer Chile boosted prices.

The dollar edged lower amid speculation that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will shun talk of tapering bond purchases at a policy meeting this week, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, a potential strike in top producer Chile also threatened an already-tight copper concentrate market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 0.6% to $9,610 a tonne, edging close to its highest since August 2011 of $9,617 a tonne.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit 70,540 yuan ($10,876.07) a tonne, a level unseen since Feb. 26.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminum advanced 0.9% to $2,385 a tonne, LME nickel increased 0.6% to $16,490 a tonne. ShFE aluminum was up 1% at 18,435 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin rose 1.3% to 185,120 yuan a tonne.

* ShFE nickel climbed 2.6% to 123,160 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc advanced 2.35 to 21,875 yuan a tonne, rising alongside record high steel prices on robust demand and concerns over production curbs in China.