Christina Milian Introduces Newborn Son After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

It’s another boy for the ‘Dip It Low’ hitmaker and her boyfriend Matt Pokora as the couple have just welcomed a new addition to their growing family, more than a year after their first child was born.

Singer/actress Christina Milian has given birth to a baby boy.

The “Dip It Low” hitmaker took to Instagram on Saturday (24Apr21) to share her happy news, revealing she and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, were now proud parents to a son named Kenna.

“Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy!” the new mum captioned a photo of herself cradling her newborn in her hospital bed.

“Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God every day for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from?) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed. Now it’s party of 5 baby (sic)!”

Christina added, “Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You’re a king in my eyes.”

French singer Matt also celebrated the tot’s arrival online by posting a black-and-white shot of the new father and son.

“Welcome my son…,” he wrote in French. “Our little Kenna is doing well and his mum has once again been amazing. Everyone is in great shape.”

Kenna is the couple’s second child together – Christina and Matt, who have been dating since 2017, also share a son named Isaiah, who was born in January, 2020, while the pop star additionally has an 11-year-old daughter named Violet from her marriage to The-Dream.