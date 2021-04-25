Chloe Zhao and ‘Ma Rainey’s’ Makeup and Hairstyling Team Score Historic Wins

Netflix

The ‘Nomadland’ helmer is the first Asian woman to win the Best Director prize, while Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson become the first black women to win the Oscar for makeup and hairstyling.

Histories have been made at the 93rd annual Academy Awards which is currently underway. Chloe Zhao, who was nominated alongside Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round“), David Fincher (“Mank“), Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari“) and Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman“), won the Oscar for Best Director for “Nomadland“.

Zhao is the second only woman to win the Oscar in the category after Kathryn Bigelow won the prize in 2009 for “The Hurt Locker“. She is also the first Asian woman in the Oscar history to win the Best Director prize.

In her speech, she talked about the inherent good in people. “I have always found goodness in the people I met, everywhere I went in the world,” she said. “So this is for anyone who had the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves, and to hold on to the goodness in each other no matter how difficult it is to do that. And this is for you, you inspire me to keep going. Thank you inspire me to keep going. Thank you.”

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson landed another historic win as they have become the first black women to win the Oscar for makeup and hairstyling for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“. Neal delivered a powerful message in her speech. “I can picture black and Latino and Indigenous trans women, and I know that one day it won’t be unusual or groundbreaking, it will just be normal,” she said.

Bringing the second win for “Ma Rainey’s” that night, Ann Roth scored the Oscar for Best Costume Design. At 89 years old, she has become the oldest woman to ever win an Oscar, but she wasn’t present in person to accept the award.

“Sound of Metal” aptly took home the Oscar for Achievement in Sound, thanks to the works of Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortes and Phillip Bladh. The award was presented by Riz Ahmed, who starred in the movie.

Live-Action Short Film award went to “Two Distant Strangers”, directed by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe. Free highlighted police violence on black people in his speech, urging people not to be indifferent to others’ pain. “So I ask you not to be indifferent, don’t be indifferent to our pain,” he said.

At another portion of the night, the Motion Picture Television Fund’s CEO Bob Beacher accepted Jean Hersholt Humanitarian award on behalf of the MPTF for an outstanding contribution to humanitarian causes.