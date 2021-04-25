China to launch month-long effort in May to boost consumption

Article content

BEIJING — China will launch a series of promotional activities, including a new consumer goods expo in southern Hainan province, in May to boost spending as the Chinese retail sector recovers from COVID-19-induced consumer caution.

Expanding domestic consumption is a priority in China’s “dual circulation” economic strategy first highlighted by President Xi Jinping in May, which also called for a reduced dependence on foreign markets.

China’s retail sales surged 34.2% year-on-year in March, surpassing a 28.0% gain expected by analysts and stronger than the 33.8% jump in January-February. More significantly, retail revenues were 12.9% higher than March 2019 – before the pandemic.

As China enters a five-day Labour Day holiday, it will kick off the month-long spending campaign on May 1 in Shanghai with activities including a car show, Gao Feng, a commerce ministry spokesman, told a press conference on Sunday.

Other major cities such as Beijing, Chongqing and Suzhou will also hold sales in May, he added.

E-commerce platforms will also offer sales on food, travel, and cultural and sporting products by “good quality brands” for half a month.

Events planned in other cities include a food fair in Yangzhou city in eastern Jiangsu province from Thursday and a fair from May 12 in Guangzhou in southern Guangdong province that showcases well-known brands.