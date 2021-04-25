Bretman Rock Says David Dobrik Was Rude When They Met

Bradly Lamb
Happy Sunday! I have a little drama for you.

“Let me spill some tea. I’ve been waiting to spill this tea for so fucking long. He’s canceled now, so I don’t really give a fuck about sharing this tea,” Bretman said.

For those of you out of the loop, by “canceled,” Bretman is referring to the widespread backlash David got after a series of controversies, including his Vlog Squad being accused of sexual assault and his prank videos showing an instance of sexual assault, as well.

For a full timeline of his controversies, click here. And to watch his apology video, click here.

OK, back to Bretman calling out David…

“So, a couple of years ago, I won Beauty Influencer of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards [in 2019],” Bretman said. “That was the same year that David motherfucking Dobrik won Content Creator of the Year, whatever. They literally said our names back to back from each other when we won.”


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

“I went to his table to show my friends my award and this motherfucking white bitch — I wasn’t even talking to him — he goes up to me and goes ‘Who are you? What do you do? What did you win?'”


Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

“Who the fuck am I? What the fuck did I win? And what the fuck do I fucking do, bitch? First of all, I don’t fucking owe you an explanation. Second of all, they literally said our names and category right after the fuck each other,” he continued.

“Literally, the day before I won my award, my dad died. The whole time, I was literally standing by their table. No one has ever shitted on me and made me feel so irrelevant,” Bretman added.

“Come to find out, two years later, Content Creator of the Year, girl please,” he said.

Then, looking into the camera, Bretman zoomed in and said, “So, all I have to say after two years is: Mr. David, who are you? What do you do? What did you win?”

You can watch the full video of Bretman calling out David here.

