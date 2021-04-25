‘Black Swan’ Author Calls Bitcoin a Ponzi Scheme By CoinQuora

  • Nassim Taleb doubled down on bitcoin as a Ponzi scheme and a failed currency.
  • Some analysts view bitcoin as a hedge against inflation.
  • Taleb said there is no connection between inflation and bitcoin.

Black Swan author Nassim Taleb reaffirmed his stance that bitcoin is an open Ponzi scheme and a failed currency, according to a CNBC interview last Friday.

Taleb said to Squawk Box:

“There’s no connection between inflation and bitcoin. I mean, you can have hyperinflation, and bitcoin becomes zero. There’s no link between them.”

Taleb added he was fooled into thinking could be a viable alternative to fiat currency. But he surmised that a currency that has no government support is “just speculation” and a “game”. To elaborate, he said that Bitcoin failed in its supposed role as a replacement for government-backed money, mainly because of its volatility

