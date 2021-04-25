As Bank of Canada turns hawkish, investors retool for higher rates outlook

Article content

TORONTO — Investors in Canada are shunning interest-rate sensitive stocks, seeking inflation protection and betting on a steeper yield curve as the Bank of Canada leads global central banks in shifting to a more hawkish stance.

Canada’s central bank on Wednesday signaled it could hike interest rates as soon as next year and cut the pace of bond purchases, becoming one of the first major central banks to reduce stimulus.

Investors say they have been adjusting portfolios for some time to prepare for a higher rates outlook, but the BoC’s move has reinforced the focus on such an outcome.

“The fact that the Bank of Canada is now starting to take the foot off the gas… it is the first sign of what’s going to happen and be the big story for the second half of the year,” said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Taylor expects other central banks to follow the Bank of Canada’s lead, making it more difficult for stock markets to rise later in 2021. Higher rates reduce the value of the future cash flows equities produce.

AGF Investments portfolio manager Mike Archibald is overweight technology shares and cyclicals, such as industrials and consumer discretionary, while underweight defensive sectors, including telecommunications, consumer staples and utilities.