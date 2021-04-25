Ariana DeBose, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiara Thomas and More Glam Up on Red Carpet

Instagram/WENN/Instagram

The celebrity guests at the 93rd annual Academy Awards grace the pink carpet rolled out at Union Station in Los Angeles, each looking glamorous and stunning.

Due to the strict protocol, the red carpet at this year’s Oscars was scaled back to “a teeny tiny red carpet” with “more intimate” interviews and conversations with the nominees. One of the producers Stacey Sher explained, “It’s a very small footprint for safety reasons, obviously.”

However, it didn’t stop the celebrity attendees from glamming up for the annual event. Ariana DeBose, the star of Steven Spielberg‘s upcoming movie “West Side Story“, showed up in an orange dress with a thigh-high slit by Atelier Versace. With her hair in a sleek do, she finished off her look with Stuart Weitzman heels and Harry Winston jewelry.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” actor Colman Domingo also chose Versace. The 51-year-old star looked dapper in his pink designer tuxedo. Meanwhile, Best Supporting Actor nominee Leslie Odom Jr. was dripping in gold in his sleek suit.

Singer Tiara Thomas, who’s nominated for co-writing the song “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah“, opted for a white pantsuit with a deep plunging neckline.

Fellow nominee Diane Warren donned a similar outfit as well but she paired it with a sparkly turtleneck shirt under her blazer. Another Black Original Song contender Laura Pausini dressed in a black off-shoulder gown.

Best Director nominee Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman“) looked lovely in a floral dress while TV personality Erin Lim was red hot in a Georges Chakra dress with a tiered skirt.

The Academy Awards traditionally took place at the beginning of the year, but Covid-19 forced the organizers to push back the 93rd annual ceremony two months from the original date. The event is held at both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station with “specific instructions” for those attending the show in person to ensure safety amid pandemic.

Instead of very grand red carpet showcase, the organizers hosted a pre-show that showcased Best Song nominees like “Judas and the Black Messiah” soundtrack, “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7“, “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga“, “Io si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead“, and “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…“.

Hosted by Celeste and Daniel Pemberton, it featured H.E.R., Laura Pausini, Diane Warren, Leslie Odom Jr., and Swedish singer Molly Sanden.