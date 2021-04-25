Active Ethereum Addresses Hit New High of 771K Amid New ATH By CoinQuora

Active Ethereum Addresses Hit New High of 771K Amid New ATH
- Active addresses have reached a new all-time high.
- The network activities’ new high comes in the same week as ETH hit a new ATH.
- The total value locked on all Ethereum-based DeFi platforms reached over $54 billion.
The number of activeEthereum (ETH) addresses reached a new all-time high of 771,000. This surpassed previous highs of 739,000 in November 2020 and 735,000 in January 2018.
This week, #Ethereum active addresses hit an all-time high of 771k, surpassing the previous records set in November, 2020 (739k) and January, 2018 (735k). pic.twitter.com/CUKTl2mi9n
— CoinMetrics.io (@coinmetrics) April 23, 2021
This article was first published on coinquora.com
