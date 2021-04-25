Active Ethereum Addresses Hit New High of 771K Amid New ATH By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
Active Ethereum Addresses Hit New High of 771K Amid New ATH
  • Active addresses have reached a new all-time high.
  • The network activities’ new high comes in the same week as ETH hit a new ATH.
  • The total value locked on all Ethereum-based DeFi platforms reached over $54 billion.

The number of activeEthereum (ETH) addresses reached a new all-time high of 771,000. This surpassed previous highs of 739,000 in November 2020 and 735,000 in January 2018.

