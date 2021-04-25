A philosopher’s stone or fools gold? By DailyCoin



Alchemix: A philosopher’s stone or fools gold?



DeFi project, Alchemix has stirred a lot of interest since its launch in February after completing a $4.9 million fundraiser

The project offers highly flexible instant loans that repay themselves over time

The new synthetic protocol token promises no liquidation

Alchemix is backed by the likes of CMS, Immutable Capital, and Alameda Research

After opening at $571.02, Alchemix (ALCX) currently trades at $1,331.79

What is Alchemix?

Alchemix, marketed as a real-life iteration of the philosopher’s stone, is a DeFi protocol that provides users with the functionality of highly flexible instant loans that repay themselves over time.

With Alchemix, the need for liquidation is expended as the debt repays itself over time placing it on a pedestal over other protocols. The technique behind this is that the yield gained from user deposits is used to write off the initial cost of the debt over a period of time.

How Does Alchemix Work?

Version one of Alchemix was launched with a synthetic derivative “alUSD.” To mint alUSD, users make a deposit of DAI into the Alchemist smart contract. Minting of alUSD can earn users up to 50% of the deposited amount of DAI at a 1:1 ratio.

Users can deposit funds that are committed to earning yield. These funds, after yielding, will automatically repay the users’ debt. Unlike other non-flexible systems, Alchemix provides several methods in which users can manage their loans:

Option 1 : the deposits are left to continually earn yield. This will allow them to draw down their loan collateral periodically

: the deposits are left to continually earn yield. This will allow them to draw down their loan collateral periodically Option 2 : loans can be repaid using alUSD or DAI, allowing them to withdraw their collateral

: loans can be repaid using alUSD or DAI, allowing them to withdraw their collateral Option 3: the deposits can be set to liquidate their loan using part of their collateral while the remainder can be withdrawn

On the Flipside

After jumping by more than 200% in its first 30 days, Alchemix has been hit by a major bearish trend

On Thursday, April 22, the bearish momentum sent Alchemix reeling by 16.44% in 6 hours

Over the last 24 hours, the coin is down by 20%, and now trades at $1,322.52

Alchemix to the Moon?

One of the promises of projects that generate as much interest as Alchemix is the possibility of being the next project to hit the “moon”. The crypto has had a magical time in its very short stay in the crypto industry.

After opening at $571.02, the coin fell to $348.31 on the same day. A steady rise saw the coin hit an all-time high of $2,018.37 on March 17. Alchemix (ALCX) held on to an average of about $1,750 for the next couple of days until the weekend dip. Following a mixed start, the question remains: Will Alchemix get to the moon?

Very simply, Alchemix has the potential to be the next crypto to get to the moon. However, from what we have learned, the success or failure of crypto projects is very dependent on the development and managerial team behind the project.

Already, the Alchemix team has shown strong signs for ecosystem growth. The team has already outlined plans to release more dApps that will utilize alUSD and other future al-tokens for their usage.

