50 Cent and La La Anthony Developing Limited Series About Cyntioa Brown’s Life

Having been optioned by Starz, ‘The Case of Cyntoia Brown’ will tell the story of the former prisoner-turned-criminal justice reform activist who was tried as an adult for killing Johnny Allen.

50 Cent and his “Power” co-star La La Anthony are joining forces to turn the story of former prisoner-turned-criminal justice reform activist Cyntioa Brown into a new TV drama.

U.S. network bosses at Starz have optioned “The Case of Cyntoia Brown“, which will chronicle the story of Brown, who was just 16 when she killed Nashville, Tennessee real estate agent Johnny Allen in 2004 after he solicited her for sex. She was tried as an adult and convicted in 2006, and was ordered to serve life behind bars.

In late 2018, it was revealed Brown would not be eligible for parole until 2055 after serving a minimum of 51 years in prison, but her controversial case drew the attention of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and LeBron James, who called for her release.

The lobbying worked, and in 2019, then-Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam granted her clemency, and Brown was released on supervised parole that August.

Brown, who subsequently married Pretty Ricky star J. Long, has always maintained she was a sex trafficking victim who acted in self-defence, and now she will get to share her side of the story with the help of 50 and Anthony, who will executive produce the limited series based on her own book, “Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System”.

“The Case of Cyntoia Brown” will be written by Santa Sierra, with Brown and Long serving as consultants on the project.

“We’re honored to be entrusted with Cyntoia’s story, which shines a light on the injustice of a system that tried and sentenced an at-risk minor as an adult when she was a victim herself of sex trafficking,” said Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for Starz.

“This limited series from Curtis, La La and Santa chronicles Cyntoia’s long journey to freedom and furthers our #TakeTheLead programming mandate centered on narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences.”