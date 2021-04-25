5 reasons Bitcoin and Ethereum plummeted 15% in a single day By Cointelegraph

5 reasons Bitcoin and Ethereum plummeted 15% in a single day
The price of (BTC) and Ether (ETH) fell by 15% and 20%, respectively, on April 23 as the cryptocurrency market became engulfed in a major correction.
Five factors likely caused the price of Bitcoin and Ether to steeply drop in a single day, including mass liquidation, an overheated futures market, the decline of Kimchi premium, whales selling and concerns over United States President Joe Biden’s tax plans.
