3 things every crypto trader should know about derivatives exchanges By Cointelegraph

By

Matilda Colman
In the past two years futures contracts have become widely popular among cryptocurrency traders and this became more evident as the total open interest on derivatives more than doubled in three months.

Additional proof of their popularity came as futures turnover surpassed gold, which is a well-established market with $107 billion in daily volume.

Aggregate futures open interest (blue) and daily volume (black). Source: Bybt
BTC and ETH futures open interest, USD. Source: Bybt
BTC perpetual USDT futures order entry. Source: Bybit
BTC perpetual USDT futures order entry. Source: OKEx
ETH futures 8-hour funding rate. Source: Bybt