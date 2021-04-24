YouTuber claims he’ll buy 111 Tesla Model 3s… if Elon Musk accepts Bitcoin Cash By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
A (BCH) YouTuber has promised to buy 111 Tesla (NASDAQ:) Model 3s … but only if Tesla CEO Elon Musk agrees to accept BCH for Tesla purchases from now on.

Going by the title “1stmil.com,” the Australian YouTuber explained to almost 8,000 followers over three short videos that he believes Tesla would see a boost in sales as a result as there are many Cash supporters who want to spend their cryptocurrency, whereas Bitcoin (BTC) supporters tend to want to hang on to their holdings.