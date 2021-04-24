Yaya Mayweather Puts NBA YoungBoy’s Face on Customized Crocs

Instagram/Facebook

AceShowbiz –

Yaya Mayweather has an interesting way to immortalize NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again). On the same day the incarcerated star released an emotional single titled “Territorial”, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. shared on Instagram that she got a pair of customized Crocs with YoungBoy’s face on it.

In the post, the 20-year-old shared a picture of a pair of yellow Crocs for her and YoungBoy’s baby son. The costumized footwear was accesorized with unique charms, including a massive one featuring her baby daddy’s face.

“Thank you @0honney0 for the Crocs and custom jibbitz,” Yaya tagged an Instagram user who provides customized Crocs.

Prior to this, Yaya ignited a feud with the rapper’s current girlfriend Jazlyn by throwing a subliminal shot at her. “Checked like a nike sign,” so she wrote earlier this month along with a short clip of her looking disinterested.

While Yaya didn’t name names in the post, Jazlyn’s older sister caught wind of the post and perceived it as an attack to her sister. Tagging Yaya in her own Instagram Story, Jazlyn’s sister wrote, “@moneyyaya scary [expletive] [expletive] lmao I’m a bully you tell you ‘check me’!!!!”

Further taunting Yaya, @therealkaliente declared, “I want all the smoke @moneyyaya !!!!! Lmao you should have stayed in yo place [expletive] why you do it to you self mega man @moneyyaya. You [expletive] getting beside y’all selves I’m finna pop back out a [expletive] got to step out of retirement !! And y’all not ready.”

Yaya has been known for posting videos on social media about her ex-boyfriend despite breaking up. Back in March, the new mom took to the video-sharing platform to post a video of her doing a spot-on impersonation of her baby daddy. The video, however, only made people troll Yaya for being “obsessed” with the rapper. “She too rich to be obsessed,” one user wrote in an Instagram comment. “This is embarrassing,” one person noted.