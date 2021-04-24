XRP Falls 11% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



XRP Falls 11% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.04479 by 19:54 (23:54 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.72% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 16.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $48.44840B, or 2.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.02325 to $1.17095 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 32.63%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.69373B or 5.99% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8937 to $1.5627 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 68.24% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $50,035.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.17% on the day.

was trading at $2,209.20 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 6.68%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $941.50011B or 50.98% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $259.19836B or 14.03% of the total cryptocurrency market value.