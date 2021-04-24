World’s First ADA and XLM ETPs to Launch on 21Shares AG By CoinQuora



World’s First ADA and XLM ETPs to Launch on 21Shares AG



21Shares AG to launch the world’s first $ADA and $XLM products ETPs.

The design of ETPs is to replicate the performance of an underlying asset.

ETP structure is 100% collateralized, AXLM and AADA have a 2.5% p.a base fee.

A Switzerland-based 21Shares AG has announced that it will soon be launching the world’s first $ADA and $XLM exchange-traded products (ETPs). It will be on the Swiss stock exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange). Also, consider one of the pioneers in issuing crypto ETPs.

The design of ETPs is to replicate the performance of an underlying asset. It’s a collateralized, non-interest paying debt security.

According to the 21Shares press release, the Swiss firm is thrusting these two ETPs (AADA and AXLM). In response to the recent surges of interest in these assets — on April 26.

