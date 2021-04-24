‘The Masked Singer’ Helps Me Cope With the Loss of My Children

FOX

The New Edition singer finds competing on the televised singing contest ‘theraputic’ following the tragic deaths of his daughter Bobbi Kristina and son Bobby Jr.

AceShowbiz –

Bobby Brown found starring on “The Masked Singer” “theraputic” after suffering the loss of two of his children in recent years.

The New Edition star was revealed to be The Crab on Wednesday’s (21Apr21) installment of the celebrity singing contest and he admitted the show gave him some much-needed “fun” at a time when the world is battling coronavirus and he is still coming to terms with the loss of two of his children, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died in July 2015 aged 22 and 28-year-old Bobby Jr., who passed away last November.

He told Entertainment Tonight, “It was something that was different. Something out of the box, you know? Something I could just go out and have fun with.”

“Especially during these times, I think we need a little bit of laughter and a little bit of fun happening around the world.”

“It was so much fun. I recommend it for any entertainer out there to experience this at least once in their lifetime.”

In his clues on the show, Bobby talked about the trauma and tragedy he’s experienced through his life but he found being on the stage as The Crab cathartic.

He said, “It keeps me going, you know? I’m a performer. I love performing on stage. I can’t wait to get back at it. This was definitely therapeutic for me.”

The 52-year-old singer and wife Alicia Etheredge have watched every episode of the show with their young children, Cassius, 11, Bodhi, five, and four-year-old Hendrix, and despite his efforts to put them off the scent, they knew he was the star behind the crustacean costume.

He said, “I couldn’t tell them at all so I had to tell a little fib to my kids but they guessed it from right off the bat because we sing so much around the house and my kids know my tones so they guessed right off the bat that it was me.”

“I kept having to say, ‘No, it’s not daddy! How could it be daddy? Daddy’s right here with you. I can’t be there and here at the same time.'”