Thailand’s East Coast to Support Economic Growth Beyond Pandemic

Article content

By Randy Thanthong-Knight

(Bloomberg) —

Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor aims to boost the nation’s gross domestic product by as much as 2 percentage points a year through infrastructure projects and foreign investment in advanced industries, from 5G technology to electric vehicles.

While the pandemic has disrupted some foreign investment in the industrial hub near Bangkok, the corridor’s 625 billion baht ($20 billion) in infrastructure projects — including an airport, seaport and high-speed rail — have supported growth during the pandemic, according to Kanit Sangsubhan, secretary general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office. He has been leading the special economic zone since its inception in 2017.

“Luckily we started the project before the pandemic, so we’re now in the middle of building the infrastructure, which helps the economy right when it’s needed,” Kanit, who’s also a member of Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee, said in an interview. “We keep our infrastructure projects going while we wait for foreign investment to return to normal, which is expected to happen by mid-2021.”

The corridor is projected to 1.5-2 percentage points to GDP each year, Kanit said, including a contribution of about 400 billion baht a year from infrastructure work and foreign investment.