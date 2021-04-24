Thailand’s East Coast to Support Economic Growth Beyond Pandemic

Article content
By Randy Thanthong-Knight
Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor aims to boost the nation’s gross domestic product by as much as 2 percentage points a year through infrastructure projects and foreign investment in advanced industries, from 5G technology to electric vehicles.
While the pandemic has disrupted some foreign investment in the industrial hub near Bangkok, the corridor’s 625 billion baht ($20 billion) in infrastructure projects — including an airport, seaport and high-speed rail — have supported growth during the pandemic, according to Kanit Sangsubhan, secretary general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office. He has been leading the special economic zone since its inception in 2017.
“Luckily we started the project before the pandemic, so we’re now in the middle of building the infrastructure, which helps the economy right when it’s needed,” Kanit, who’s also a member of Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee, said in an interview. “We keep our infrastructure projects going while we wait for foreign investment to return to normal, which is expected to happen by mid-2021.”
The corridor is projected to 1.5-2 percentage points to GDP each year, Kanit said, including a contribution of about 400 billion baht a year from infrastructure work and foreign investment.
Thailand’s economy shrank 6.1% last year, its worst showing since the Asian financial crisis, as the pandemic slammed key drivers like tourism and exports. The National Economic and Social Development Council expects GDP to expand 2.5%-3.5% this year, while the government was pushing for 4% growth before a recent surge in Covid-19 infections that has prompted two downgrades to the GDP forecast.
“Thailand contained the outbreak very well last year, but this year vaccines should have been administered quicker,” Kanit said. “We need to create herd immunity as soon as we can to allow visitors into the country again.”
Playing in the Sandbox
Kanit said the Eastern Economic Corridor can function as Thailand’s “sandbox,” a place to test out ambitious new initiatives. The area, which comprises three provinces that historically have been the country’s manufacturing hub, currently contributes as much as one-fifth of the Thai economy and its output is growing 6%-7% each year, faster than the rest of the country, he said.
Some say the area’s potential hasn’t been fully tapped.
“While the government’s infrastructure investment is on track, the focus should also be on creating an environment that’s easier to do business in,” said Somprawin Manprasert, chief economist at Krungsri Research, which this week trimmed its estimate for Thai GDP. “There are opportunities that the country can grab with business relocations and new industries.”
Some of the new investment projects include 5G-related businesses that take advantage of the region’s 80% coverage, such as a planned Sony Pictures theme park that will employ augmented reality technology. There also are electric-vehicle and energy-storage businesses, part of a plan to meet 30% of the EEC’s power demand from clean energy, particularly solar power.
