Sia’s ‘Music’ Dominates 2021 Razzie Awards With Multiple Dishonors

The controversial autism movie directed by the ‘Cheap Thrills’ hitmaker leads the winner list at the 41st annual Golden Raspberry Awards on the eve of Oscars.

Sia‘s “Music” won three prizes at the 41st Golden Raspberry Awards.

The controversial film – starring Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler – was awarded Worst Actress for Kate, Worst Supporting Actress for Maddie and Worst Director for Sia at the annual ceremony, which picks out the lowlights of the Hollywood year.

The movie had been blasted by audiences and critics on its release and Sia had issued an apology for casting a neurotypical actress as a person with autism, and for scenes depicting the use of restraints on characters with autism.

Sia previously tweeted, “I plan to remove the restraint scenes from all future printings. I listened to the wrong people and that is my responsibility, my research was clearly not thorough enough, not wide enough.”

Mike Lindell from “Absolute Proof” won Worst Actor while the movie also picked up the Worst Picture award.

The documentary from American pillow magnate Lindell alleged that the 2020 Presidential election was marred by widespread fraud.

Rudy Giuliani won Worst Supporting Actor for his appearance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and Robert Downey Jr.‘s “Dolittle” was named Worst Rip-Off or Sequel.

The winners of this year’s Razzies awards were announced in a video on YouTube.

The full list of winners from the Golden Raspberry Awards 2021 is as follows: