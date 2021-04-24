Home Business Seoul government seizes $22M worth of crypto from tax evaders By Cointelegraph

Seoul government seizes $22M worth of crypto from tax evaders By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Seoul government seizes $22M worth of crypto from tax evaders

The city government of South Korea’s capital Seoul has announced the seizure of cryptocurrencies worth 25 billion won ($22 million) from individuals and company heads.

According to a report by The Korea Times, the confiscated crypto came from people identified as tax delinquents by the city’s tax collection agency.