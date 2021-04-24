Selena Gomez’s Cooking Show Picked Up for Season 3

Instagram

The ‘Come and Get It’ singer is heading back to kitchen to continue polishing her culinary skills after her show ‘Selena + Chef’ is ordered for a third installment.

AceShowbiz –

Selena Gomez is heading back into the kitchen for a third season of her popular cooking series “Selena + Chef“.

The pop star and actress has been spending her time during the COVID-19 pandemic cooking up tasty treats at home with the help of noted chefs, and now her show has been picked up for another course on America’s HBO Max streaming service.

Selena has also turned the TV project into a fundraising opportunity, with each chef highlighting a charity of their choice in each episode.

In the first two seasons of the unscripted show, which was initially launched last summer (20), “Selena + Chef” has helped to raise $360,000 (£259,000) for a variety of non-profits.

Season two debuted in January, with Selena whipping up delicious dishes with the likes of Kelis and Curtis Stone.

The line-up for the new run of episodes has yet to be unveiled, but the show will likely feature Selena with a whole new look – the natural brunette debuted a head-turning platinum blonde dye job on Friday (23Apr21).

Meanwhile, the first season featured the likes of Ludo Lefebvre, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, and Roy Choi.

One episode even featured a cameo appearance by her best friend Taylor Swift. “I’m very jealous of your whole setup and the fact that you guys are cooking together. It’s pretty great. I’m really envious,” the “Blank Space” hitmaker said.

“If you don’t send me the recipe, we’re going to have words,” she also joked after Selena showed her the dish. “I want to be served that.”