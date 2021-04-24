Saudi Arabia bans Lebanese produce over drug smuggling

Article content

BEIRUT — Saudi Arabia announced on Friday a ban on imports of fruits and vegetables from Lebanon, blaming an increase in drug smuggling, in a measure that will add to Lebanon’s economic woes.

Lebanon is already in the throes of a deep financial crisis that is posing the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war. Its agriculture minister said the move was a “great loss” and that the trade was worth $24 million a year.

The Lebanese foreign ministry said it had been informed of the ban through the Saudi embassy and the foreign minister had relayed it to top officials.

“Lebanese authorities must exert utmost efforts to control all smuggling operations … to prevent harm to innocent citizens, farmers, industrialists and the Lebanese economy,” the Lebanese foreign ministry statement said.

The ban will take effect from 9:00 a.m. local time on Sunday.

Saudi customs authorities at Jeddah had foiled an attempt to smuggle in more than 5.3 million Captagon pills, a type of amphetamine, hidden in pomegranate shipments from Lebanon, said Mohammed bin Ali al-Naim, undersecretary for security affairs at Saudi Customs, according to Saudi Arabia’s SPA news agency.

Saudi’s al-Arabiya TV also said overnight that with the help of Saudi’s drug enforcement agency, Greek authorities seized 4.3 tonnes of cannabis, stashed in dessert-making machinery, en route from Lebanon to Slovakia.